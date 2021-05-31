Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.4% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $37,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VTI traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.09. The stock had a trading volume of 191,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,892. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $149.85 and a twelve month high of $219.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.43.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

