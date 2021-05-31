Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 19,283 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,283 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,164,000 after buying an additional 1,192,349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after buying an additional 1,182,659 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after buying an additional 1,144,354 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,081. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.69. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.08 and a twelve month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.