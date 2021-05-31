Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 622 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,393,000. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.86. 529,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,338. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.61 and its 200 day moving average is $219.66. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $163.99 and a one year high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

