Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.04. 299,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,414. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $47.81 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $57.20.

