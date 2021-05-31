Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 377,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 221,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,160 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,496,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DEF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.36. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.93 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

