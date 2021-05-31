James C. Lawley Purchases 150,000 Shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) Stock

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) Director James C. Lawley purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,327,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$942,593.82.

James C. Lawley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, James C. Lawley purchased 150,000 shares of RediShred Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,470.00.

Shares of KUT traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. RediShred Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of RediShred Capital from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RediShred Capital from C$0.95 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.