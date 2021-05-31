Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) is Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s 5th Largest Position

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,288,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,771 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 2.17% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $64,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

VNLA traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.26. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,946. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52.

