Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Up 38.3% in May

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,212,200 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the April 29th total of 3,046,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,017.4 days.

Japan Display stock remained flat at $$0.41 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. Japan Display has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.58.

Japan Display Company Profile

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

