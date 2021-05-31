Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $11.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.21 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WSM. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.18.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $169.54 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $194.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.75 and a 200 day moving average of $138.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after buying an additional 701,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,613,000 after buying an additional 228,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after buying an additional 206,549 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

