Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DG. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.13.

NYSE:DG opened at $202.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.07 and a 200-day moving average of $205.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,523,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,201,000 after purchasing an additional 435,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.