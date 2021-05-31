Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of TPX opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $41.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Insiders have sold 186,672 shares of company stock worth $7,164,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

