Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $78.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. Comerica has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.