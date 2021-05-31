Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) to “Buy”

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Dexus stock remained flat at $$7.88 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. Dexus has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $7.92.
Dexus Company Profile
