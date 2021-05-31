Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) to “Buy”

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Dexus stock remained flat at $$7.88 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. Dexus has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $7.92.

Dexus Company Profile

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

