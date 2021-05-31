Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a report released on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.87.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EGP. Truist boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.22.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $158.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.18. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $113.47 and a 52-week high of $159.96.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

