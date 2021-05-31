Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Genesco Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genesco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of GCO opened at $55.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,710 shares of company stock worth $280,140. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Genesco by 2,840.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 860.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.