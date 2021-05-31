Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZION. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

ZION stock opened at $57.88 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In other news, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $32,239.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,082 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $120,693.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,245. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

