Jiayin Group (JFIN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 7th. Analysts expect Jiayin Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. On average, analysts expect Jiayin Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:JFIN opened at $6.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $322.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.14. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JFIN. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Jiayin Group from $5.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

