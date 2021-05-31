Jobchain Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and approximately $219,306.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00083335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00019979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.55 or 0.01036508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.47 or 0.09681330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00091472 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,962,058,293 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

