John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the April 29th total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 67,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $19.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

