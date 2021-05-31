JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.24. 10,294,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,558,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $497.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $165.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.