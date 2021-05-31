JUIICE (JUI) Trading 24.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. One JUIICE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUIICE has a total market capitalization of $179,893.81 and approximately $155.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00116502 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002641 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.71 or 0.00841307 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUI is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars.

