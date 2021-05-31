Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,040 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Juniper Networks worth $13,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,746 shares of company stock worth $3,573,621. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $26.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

