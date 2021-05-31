K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBL shares. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$43.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$459.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$26.03 and a 12-month high of C$47.22.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$47.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0904785 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

