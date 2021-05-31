K21 (K21) Price Reaches $2.65 on Major Exchanges

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. K21 has a total market capitalization of $17.73 million and $615,507.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, K21 has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for $2.65 or 0.00007020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get K21 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00084448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.23 or 0.01026983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.26 or 0.09582896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00091508 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,699,684 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.