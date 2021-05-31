Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Update

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of KAJMY stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871. Kajima has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72.
About Kajima
See Also: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for Kajima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kajima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.