Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Update

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KAJMY stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871. Kajima has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72.

About Kajima

Kajima Corporation engages in the construction, real estate development and management, architectural and engineering design, and other activities worldwide. It provides procurement and construction services comprising sale and lease of construction equipment and materials, and subcontracting for various construction projects; ground improvement, foundation construction, and soil remediation; paving of roads, bridges, airports, etc., as well as manufacture and sale of paving materials; ocean port and coastal protection work, and geological surveying; calculation and preparation of construction plans; environmental and consulting work focused on water and waste; construction machinery manufacturing; repair and reinforcement work for civil engineering structures, and sale of repair materials; and integrated facility construction, and renovation services.

