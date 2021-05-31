Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.85 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $12.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $380.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84. Kaleyra has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts forecast that Kaleyra will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLR shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, Director Emilio Hirsch bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $397,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matteo Lodrini bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $594,400 and sold 313,889 shares worth $5,888,164. Corporate insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

