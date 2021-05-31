Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $5,756,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

KSU stock opened at $297.68 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $140.01 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

