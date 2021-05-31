Katalyo Hits Market Cap of $1.97 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.97 million and $206,608.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00061580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.67 or 0.00306664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00192189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.22 or 0.00986855 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00033741 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

