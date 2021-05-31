KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

KBR stock opened at $40.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. KBR has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $42.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.43%.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,897 shares of company stock worth $380,388 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 2.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

