Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KEL. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration to C$4.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.03.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.22. The company had a trading volume of 606,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$607.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$1.27 and a 12-month high of C$3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.34.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.1089109 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson bought 501,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$1,202,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,927,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,025,496.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.