Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $171,299,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 286,171.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,115,000 after purchasing an additional 141,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,738,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $329.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.37, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.43. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

