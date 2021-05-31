Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,015.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,439,000 after buying an additional 2,547,269 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,857,000 after acquiring an additional 180,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $36.96 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

