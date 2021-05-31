KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

STLD opened at $62.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $66.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,154,000 after buying an additional 2,023,607 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,815,000 after purchasing an additional 126,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,120 shares of company stock worth $18,922,457. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

