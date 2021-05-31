KeyCorp Comments on Cooper Tire & Rubber’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will earn $4.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.09.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

CTB opened at $59.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 14.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

