KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.18.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $169.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.18. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $194.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

