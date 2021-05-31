KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $14.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2022 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

NYSE RS opened at $168.07 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.