KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $5.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $54.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $600.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.10 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

