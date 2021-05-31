KeyCorp Weighs in on Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

BBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $116.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.76. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $75.23 and a 12-month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,194.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Best Buy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,054 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Best Buy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 18,565 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 533,617 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,250,000 after buying an additional 147,305 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

