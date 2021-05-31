Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,400 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the April 29th total of 3,451,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 154.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYUF. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keyera from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Keyera from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.96.

KEYUF stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. Keyera has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

