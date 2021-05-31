Keyera’s (KEY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Industrial Alliance Securities

Keyera (TSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Industrial Alliance Securities in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEY. CIBC raised their price target on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Keyera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.11.

Shares of Keyera stock traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,621. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.40. Keyera has a one year low of C$18.04 and a one year high of C$30.93.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.8681373 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$488,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,839,682.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

