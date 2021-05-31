KeyFi Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001944 BTC on popular exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $17,270.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KeyFi has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,989,763 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

