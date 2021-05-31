Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for 2.7% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $18,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.46. The company had a trading volume of 65,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,404. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.85 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.40.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.