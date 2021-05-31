Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group comprises approximately 2.7% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $18,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KNSL. Truist dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNSL traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.46. 65,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,404. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.85 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

