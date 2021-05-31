Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.83.

KL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of KL stock opened at $43.33 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KL. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth $30,411,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,471,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.