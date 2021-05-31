Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KL. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$52.36 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$76.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.98 billion and a PE ratio of 15.85.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$901.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$884.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.239 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,231.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

