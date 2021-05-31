Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

KLPEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Klépierre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale cut Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Shares of KLPEF stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. Klépierre has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.