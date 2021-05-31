Klever (KLV) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Klever coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klever has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Klever has a market cap of $214.78 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

