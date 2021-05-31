Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.16 ($14.30).

Several brokerages recently commented on KCO. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of ETR:KCO opened at €11.31 ($13.31) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.41. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 12 month high of €12.13 ($14.27). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €11.20 and its 200 day moving average is €9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

