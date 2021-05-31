Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the April 29th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:KLKNF traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 700. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

