Knekted (KNT) Trading Up 465.9% Over Last 7 Days

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Knekted coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Knekted has a market cap of $114,849.99 and $1.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Knekted has traded up 465.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Knekted Coin Profile

Knekted (CRYPTO:KNT) is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official website is knekted.net

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Knekted Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

